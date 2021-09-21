Navy Engines Project Gains Access to DOD Supercomputers for Simulation Testing; Rear Adm. John Lemmon Quoted

Rear Adm. John Lemmon Commander NAWCAD

An engines project of the Naval Air Warfare Center aircraft division will gain access to the Department of Defense’s supercomputers, which will aid in conducting simulation tests of naval aviation engines before actual demonstration in a laboratory.

As part of the High-Performance Computing Modernization Program Frontier Project portfolio, NAWCAD engineers can leverage the computers’ predictive modeling without having to risk actual resources for live demos, the Naval Air Systems Command said Monday.

Rear Adm. John Lemmon, NAWCAD Commander, said the advanced computer simulation will help in reducing cost and saving time as aircraft, weapons and subsystems are undergoing development.

The access to the supercomputing platforms will also support the NAWCAD team’s modeling and simulation research initiatives, the findings of which will help in establishing whether the technology can be integrated with engines across the Navy and U.S. Army.

“The advanced design tools resulting from this project will lead to quantum leaps in the performance, efficiency and reliability of next-generation gas turbine engines,” said Luis Bravo, the engines project co-lead from ARL.