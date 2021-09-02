Michael Orlando: NCSC Campaign Aims to Increase Government, Industry Awareness of Insider Threats

Michael Orlando Acting Director NCSC

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) and its federal partners have kicked off a monthlong campaign to promote the importance of implementing programs that help agencies and companies reduce risks from insider threats.

National Insider Threat Awareness Month will focus on activities designed to educate public and private sector organizations about fostering a culture of trust in the workplace, NCSC said Wednesday.

This year's initiative marks nearly 10 years since Executive Order 13587 mandated the formation of the National Insider Threat Task Force, an interagency group currently housed within NCSC.

“Through this campaign, we hope to bring much-needed attention to insider threats and help organizations and their employees prevent and mitigate these issues early on," said Michael Orlando, acting director of NCSC.

“These threats can take many forms, whether it’s a federal employee coopted by a foreign adversary to steal sensitive information or a corporate employee clicking on a spear-phishing link that infects their company’s networks.”

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Intelligence and Security, the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency support the campaign.

The Department of Defense will sponsor a conference scheduled for Friday to highlight insider threat programs across the government and industry.