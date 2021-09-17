NDU Foundation Adds Sharon Dunbar, 2 Other Former Defense Execs to Board

Sharon Dunbar VP GDMS

The National Defense University Foundation (NDU) has added Sharon Dunbar, Madelyn Creedon and Angela Ambrose, who all have national security experience, to its board of directors.

Dunbar, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, is the vice president of cross-company business initiatives at General Dynamics' mission systems business, the NDU Foundation said Thursday.

She ended her USAF career in 2014 as commander of the Air Force District of Washington. Dunbar is also a member of the Potomac Officers Club. Creedon serves as president of Green Marble Group and holds nearly four decades of federal government experience.

Her government experience includes work with the Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), where she was principal deputy administrator. She also served as the Pentagon's assistant secretary of defense for global strategic affairs.

Ambrose, GM Defense's vice president of government relations and communications, previously served as the Department of Defense's deputy director of congressional affairs. She was also a senior legislative liaison under the director of national intelligence and holds a private-sector career with work at Northrop Grumman and Accenture Federal Services.

"With their substantial national security expertise and senior federal service experience, the Honorable Madelyn R. Creedon, Major General Sharon Dunbar (USAF, Ret.) and Angela M. Ambrose will make an enormous and measurable impact on the NDU Foundation Board's ability to contribute to NDU excellence," said retired Rear Adm. Michael Manazir, chairman of the NDU Foundation.