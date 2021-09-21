Unanet

NetImpact Awarded PM3S Contract to Accelerate CBIIT Digital Transformation; Nihar Shah Quoted

Summer Myatt September 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

NetImpact Awarded PM3S Contract to Accelerate CBIIT Digital Transformation; Nihar Shah Quoted
NetImpact Strategies

NetImpact Strategies has won the Portfolio Management Systems Support Services (PM3S) recompete contract to provide digital transformation services for the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT).

Under the new recompete contract, NetImpact will partner with customers to design, maintain and support NCI’s IT and scientific portfolio management systems, enabling data-driven decision making and enhancing insights across the institute’s key missions.

In addition, NetImpact will leverage its DX360 capabilities to support and accelerate NCI’s digital transformation initiatives.

Nihar Shah, director of NetImpact and PMS3 program manager, said the company is honored to continue their long-standing relationship with CBIIT under the new contract.

"Winning this recompete is a testament to the impact our team has delivered to CBIIT for over a decade in meeting those admirable mission goals and we are elated to continue automating and driving a metrics and data-driven culture of transparency,” continued Shah.

Throughout the company’s extensive partnership with CBIIT, NetImpact has implemented multiple scalable enterprise solutions to modernize the center’s legacy tools into a centralized digital platform.

NetImpact’s previous work with CBIIT also notably includes a key initiative to mature the center’s governance agility and program management processes in order to meet requirements under the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act and Technology Business Management guidelines.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Increased Fraud Risk

Guidehouse-AGA Study: Government Agencies More Susceptible to Fraud But Lack Resources

Since the start of the pandemic, federal and local government agencies have become more susceptible to fraud but are lacking the resources to fight the sophisticated criminal activities, a survey conducted by Guidehouse and the Association of Government Accountants indicated. Based on the findings, 53 percent of the total 308 government professional respondents reported that there was an increased risk for fraud at the onset of the global health crisis, Guidehouse said Tuesday. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved