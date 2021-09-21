NetImpact Awarded PM3S Contract to Accelerate CBIIT Digital Transformation; Nihar Shah Quoted

NetImpact Strategies

NetImpact Strategies has won the Portfolio Management Systems Support Services (PM3S) recompete contract to provide digital transformation services for the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT).

Under the new recompete contract, NetImpact will partner with customers to design, maintain and support NCI’s IT and scientific portfolio management systems, enabling data-driven decision making and enhancing insights across the institute’s key missions.

In addition, NetImpact will leverage its DX360 capabilities to support and accelerate NCI’s digital transformation initiatives.

Nihar Shah , director of NetImpact and PMS3 program manager, said the company is honored to continue their long-standing relationship with CBIIT under the new contract.

"Winning this recompete is a testament to the impact our team has delivered to CBIIT for over a decade in meeting those admirable mission goals and we are elated to continue automating and driving a metrics and data-driven culture of transparency,” continued Shah.

Throughout the company’s extensive partnership with CBIIT, NetImpact has implemented multiple scalable enterprise solutions to modernize the center’s legacy tools into a centralized digital platform.

NetImpact’s previous work with CBIIT also notably includes a key initiative to mature the center’s governance agility and program management processes in order to meet requirements under the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act and Technology Business Management guidelines.