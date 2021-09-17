Unanet

NGA to Have Agencies Prioritize Commercial GEOINT Services; Dave Gauthier Quoted

Nichols Martin September 17, 2021 News, Technology

NGA to Have Agencies Prioritize Commercial GEOINT Services; Dave Gauthier Quoted
Dave Gauthier

Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and two-time Wash100 Award winner, plans to formalize a new strategy that would urge agencies to prioritize using commercial services over government-owned systems, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Dave Gauthier, the agency's director of commercial and business operations, said the strategy would allow agencies to explore new geospatial technologies and services offered by the private sector.

Gauthier said the agency has focused on commercial analytic services and, over the past six months, launched new contracts for commercial radar and radio frequency alerts.

“It is changing the way our analysts and operators think about how to solve problems,” he told Federal News Network regarding the shift to commercial services.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nickolas Guertin

Carnegie Mellon’s Nickolas Guertin in Line to Become Next Defense OT&E Director

Nickolas Guertin, a senior software systems engineer at Carnegie Mellon University, has been nominated by President Biden to become the Department of Defense's (DoD) director of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E). The Reading, Connecticut native was a former U.S. Navy serviceman with experience in ship construction and maintenance, systems engineering, weapons testing and development, and submarine operations, the White House said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved