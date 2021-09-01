Unanet

Nicolas Chaillan: DevSecOps Boosts Timeliness of Software Development

Nichols Martin September 1, 2021 News, Technology

Nicolas Chaillan Software Dev Chief U.S. Air Force

Nicolas Chaillan, chief software officer at the U.S. Air Force, said that DevSecOps allows USAF to meet the timeliness requirements of software development. He said at an event with the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) that DevSecOps has accelerated the speed of mission delivery across development and production by 106 times, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

Chaillan noted that DevSecOps allows software developers to experience failures faster but also avoid repeating these failures.

DevSecOps refers to the approach of combining development, security and information technology operations from the start of a software development effort.

Officials have also reported that time spent on addressing cybersecurity issues has been halved as a result of DevSecOps.

