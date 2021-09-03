Unanet

Nicolas Chaillan Steps Down as Air Force Chief Software Officer

Christine Thropp September 3, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Nicolas Chaillan Former Chief Software Officer for the USAF

Nicolas Chaillan announced on Thursday that he has stepped down from his post as chief software officer at the Department of the Air Force (DAF), where he served as the focal point for software, DevSecOps, cloud and cybersecurity-related efforts.

The over two-decade industry and government veteran has led the Air Force's implementation and adoption of software best practices, cybersecurity products and services, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies since the CSO position was created.

Chaillan also worked with the Department of Defense's chief information officer to coordinate policy efforts in support of the DOD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative. Prior to serving as the Air Force CSO, he worked as special adviser for cloud security and DevSecOps at the Pentagon.

His career also includes time as chief architect and special adviser for cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security and as federal chief technology officer at Qualys.

