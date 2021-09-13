NNSA Updates Power Equipment at 2 National Security Mission Sites; Sheila Feddis Quoted

National Nuclear Security Administration

The National Nuclear Security Administration has completed projects to replace a 60-year-old diesel generator at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina and a standby power system at the Device Assembly Facility in Nevada.

NNSA said Friday it updated the electrical feed for the Savannah complex's 234-H building with an integrated permanent backup system to power the agency's tritium handling process.

The DAF standby power replacement effort at the Nevada National Security Site saw the installation of new batteries, and transformers to ensure continuity of critical mission work in the event of an outage.

“These two projects that provide dependable and resilient power are integral modernization activities for NNSA to deliver its mission,” said Sheila Feddis, director of the NNSA's infrastructure operations and modernization office.