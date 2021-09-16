Unanet

NRC’s Transition to Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Contract Faster Than Expected; David Nelson Quoted

Angeline Leishman September 16, 2021 General News, News, Technology

David Nelson Chief Information Officer NRC

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) eyes to complete its transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract before 2022, nine months ahead of the federal deadline, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

NRC is already nearly 99 percent complete of its transition effort, a milestone earning the midsize agency an A grade on the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) 12.0 scorecard.

David Nelson, NRC's chief information officer, credited his agency's success to prime contractors that cooperated closely in scrubbing inventories with unnecessary transitioning assets and services.

With its transition work nearly complete, the agency plans to move its other remaining local service agreements under the $50 billion telecommunications and IT modernization contract.

Awarded in 2017, the EIS award enables NRC and other agencies to move away from th legacy Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications Systems 3 and the General Services Administration Regional Local Service.

