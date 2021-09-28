NSF Awards $127M to Research Infrastructure Projects; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Sethuraman Panchanathan Director NSF

Ten teams have been selected by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to receive $127 million in total funds to create facilities and tools that could help researchers perform scientific work.

NSF said Monday it will back efforts to design a superconducting magnet, internet security infrastructure, ocean-bottom seismographs and radar technology through the Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure-1 program.

The agency will also support the development of a deep soil testbed, an atmospheric measurement network, research centers for high-pressure materials and silicon carbide, an online human and platform behavior observatory and a data-driven instrumentation for heritage science.

Florida State University, University of California-San Diego, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, University of Kentucky, Northeastern University, University of Arkansas, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Idaho and Associated Universities will lead projects under the Mid-Scale RI1.

“NSF is committed to filling this mid-scale space in the American scientific research infrastructure by investing in research facilities and instrumentation that advance next-generation discoveries,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.