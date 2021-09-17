Unanet

NSF Announces Convergence Accelerator Phase 2 Teams, Invests $50M Into Quantum Computing, AI Work

Angeline Leishman September 17, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has invested $50 million to 10 multidisciplinary teams for quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies under the Convergence Accelerator research and development program.

The teams must use a convergent approach to convert concepts and proposals from the program's phase one into real-world applications that address societal concerns and challenges in phase two, NSF said Thursday.

For 24 months, the participants will undergo an innovation and entrepreneurial curriculum that will teach them lessons about product development, intellectual property, financial resources, sustainability planning and other business-related topics to help in producing prototypes.

Among the projects selected for phase two include hardware for quantum internet, quantum-enhanced inertial measurement unit, an AI-powered collaborative fire management platform and a machine-learning software for hydrologic scenario generation.

Launched in September 2020, the Convergence Accelerator 2020 program first included 29 teams that worked on initial quantum and AI concepts for a concluding phase one proposal and pitch event.

