Octo, Dataiku Partnership Fosters Data Science Innovation; CEO Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Mehul Sanghani CEO Octo Consulting

Leading federal IT modernization contractor, Octo Consulting announced on Friday that the company is partnering with Dataiku, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company, to better provide mission-critical solutions for complex IT challenges in the defense, intelligence, health, finance and law enforcement markets.

Octo CEO, Mehul Sanghani commented, “We are exceedingly pleased to be able to offer our customers alternatives in data science solutions to address their unique, complex challenges.”

The collaboration between the two companies will utilize the New York-based Data Science Studio's (DSS) singular end-to-end platform to enable data scientists, mission owners, business analysts and non-coder employees alike to work together in building and developing their own AI models.

Dataiku, named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, works to democratize data access in order to empower organization-wide collaboration and promote a more human approach to AI integration.

Senior Director of Octo’s AI Center of Excellence, Rob Albritton notes, “This is especially important as we work toward making tactical data accessible to soldiers, first responders, and teams in other sectors that depend on the ability of our data scientists to collaborate and find viable solutions.”

To elaborate, Cindy Walker, vice president of Octo’s Data Science Center of Excellence, explained the importance of improving the collaborative outcomes with Dataiku to deliver stronger innovation solutions and approaches to manage the use of data and enhance mission information.

Octo’s partnership with Daiku will also work to expand their clients’ access to data without jeopardizing system security.

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation.