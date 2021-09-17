Unanet

Octo Forms Joint Venture with Tyto Athene; CEOs Mehul Sanghani, Chris Melihammer Quoted

Summer Myatt September 17, 2021 M&A Activity, News, Technology

Mehul Sanghani CEO Octo

Octo Consulting and Tyto Athene announced on Friday that the two federal IT service providers will create a Joint Venture (JV) that will operate as Octo-Athene, LLC to deliver enhanced network modernization capabilities, data conversion services and other innovative technology solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.

“The full spectrum modernization and transformation capabilities brought to bear by this JV make us a force to be reckoned with in the marketplace,” said Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo.

Octo-Athene will serve the defense, national security, intelligence, space, health and civilian sectors with years of expertise in emerging key areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data interoperability, blockchain, defensive cyber operations and network modernization.

Both Sanghani and Chris Melihammer, CEO of Tyto Athene, cited previous successful collaborations between the two companies and expressed excitement about the future of the new Joint Venture.

Melihammer continued, “We look forward to delivering our combined capabilities for the benefit of our customers and their respective business objectives.”

