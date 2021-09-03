OMB’s Federal Program Evaluation Website Goes Live; Diana Epstein Quoted

Diana Epstein Evidence Team Lead OMB

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) launched a website that will offer information about federal agencies' planning and prioritization efforts to comply with the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act.

Diana Epstein, evidence team lead at OMB, wrote in Aug. 26th post that Evaluation.gov will function as a central repository of documents supporting the use of evidence in the government decision-making process and will post learning agendas and annual evaluation plans from agencies starting in early 2022.

“These public documents will allow researchers and funding partners to easily see what priority questions agencies are trying to answer and align their own research portfolios to help answer those questions,” Epstein noted.

Evidence Act, which was signed into law in 2019, mandates the modernization of federal data management practices and the appointment of an evaluation officer who will lead evidence-building work at each agency.

The site lists the Evaluation Officer Council members from 24 CFO Act agencies. OMB unveiled the portal seven months after the White House released President Biden's Memorandum on Restoring Trust in Government Through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking.