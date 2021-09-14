OPM Seeks ‘Dedicated Funding’ for IT Modernization; Kiran Ahuja Quoted

Kiran Ahuja Director OPM

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has agreed to the National Academy of Public Administration’s (NAPA) recommendation to Congress to provide more funding that will support OPM's information technology modernization efforts, FedScoop reported Monday.

OPM recently released its response to the congressionally mandated report of NAPA, which urged the agency to prioritize IT modernization and ask for resources from the lower house for the development of its digital platforms and programs.

OPM, an agency that serves as the chief human resources bureau of the federal government, said it needs “dedicated funding” for major IT advancement initiatives and authority from Congress to establish an IT working capital fund.

As part of the IT modernization implementation strategies, the agency is looking to develop an enterprise-wide approach, eradicate fragmentation and align the investments to its core goals.

The response also covers OPM’s action plans on NAPA’s other recommendations, which are integrated into the agency’s fiscal 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.

Kiran Ahuja, OPM director, said the document “reflects OPM’s vital role and demonstrates our commitment to providing agencies with the guidance, tools and services needed to meet their evolving human resource needs.”