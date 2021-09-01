Peraton Labs Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Extend UNO Planner for Integrated Planning of Tactical Network; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Petros Mouchtaris President Peraton Labs

Peraton Labs announced on Wednesday that the company has been awarded a one-year, $10.3 million contract with the U.S. Army to extend its Unified Network Operations (UNO) Planner software for the Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations (PdM TCNO).

Peraton Labs will extend UNO Planner to support additional transmission systems and additional planning capability, including communications security planning and document generation.

"Agile, intelligent and easy-to-use network operations are critical to the Army's current and future mission success,” said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Peraton Labs. “UNO Planner delivers next-generation planning support across the entire ITN, enabling efficient, accurate and flexible NetOps with reduced training requirements."

UNO Planner provides intelligent, easy-to-use, integrated planning for the Army tactical network with lower complexity, greater accuracy, increased flexibility, and reduced time and training.

In addition, UNO Planner supports tactical satellite communications and terrestrial networks with fast, easy, and error-free creation of critical configuration files, required to set up network elements and signal systems.

"Peraton Labs is proud to continue supporting the Army in modernizing its operations for the Integrated Tactical Network to significantly reduce complexity and operational burden," Dr. Mouchtaris added.

