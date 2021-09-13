Peraton Wins $60M for CDC Hybrid Cloud Managed Services; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Tarik Reyes

Peraton announced Monday that the national security contractor has received a potential five-year, $60 million contract award to provide the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) with data center and cloud management services.

The company will use an integrated self-service portal to manage and monitor hybrid private and public cloud services from existing CDC-contracted providers as well as provide and manage new cloud services.

"CDC's mission, especially during the ongoing pandemic, is critical to protecting American citizens from health, safety and security threats in the United States and abroad," said Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s Global Health & Financial Solutions sector. "This award gives us the opportunity to support CDC's cloud strategy and further enable CDC's core mission.”

In addition, Peraton will arrange and execute the migration of the CDC’s legacy applications to the new cloud services to lead the public health agency’s modernization efforts.

"Peraton is uniquely positioned to provide public, private, and hybrid cloud solutions at scale for our diverse set of customers," said Reyes. "Our cloud expertise coupled with our capabilities in digital modernization and DevSecOps Factory enhances Peraton's end-to-end value proposition."

For more than 25 years, Peraton has worked with CDC to protect against public health threats and prevent future threats. This new work will allow Peraton to fulfill the CDC’s long-term goal of advancing their IT capabilities.