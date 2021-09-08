Philip Duffy Rejoins OSTP to Serve as Climate Science Adviser

Philip Duffy Climate Science Adviser White House OSTP

Philip Duffy, former president and executive director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center, has returned to the Office of Science and Technology Office as a climate science adviser.

He will work in OSTP's climate and environment division and brings his experience from initiatives that sought to address the socioeconomic impacts of climate change, the White House said Sept. 1st.

At the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Duffy oversaw the organization's collaboration with indigenous groups, social justice organizations and under-resourced communities, as well as business and finance leaders, to examine how to manage climate change risk in work and livelihoods.

He worked as an author and review editor at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, where he represented the U.S. government at the approval sessions for IPCC reports and coordinated the federal government’s review of the Fifth Assessment Report.

In the 1990s and 2000s, he served as a research scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he worked on issues related to drought, water scarcity and wildfire. Duffy was a senior policy analyst at OSTP and senior adviser for the U.S. Global Change Research Program during the Obama administration,

The White House noted that his new appointment comes at a crucial time, following the Aug. 9 release of the IPCC report and ahead of the upcoming 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November.

