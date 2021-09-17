Planet Partners With Climate TRACE to Promote Climate Transparency, Track Emissions

Planet Labs

Planet Labs , a platform that utilizes high-frequency satellite data to provide global climate insights, announced on Thursday that the company has partnered with Climate TRACE to build and deploy greenhouse gas emissions-tracking technologies for industry, government and commercial use in the transition to a low-carbon future.

Climate TRACE, a climate-driven coalition of NGOs, universities and technology companies, uses artificial intelligence, satellite image processing and machine learning to independently and publicly track emissions data.

With this data, Climate TRACE creates tools that organizations in the private and public sectors can use to make climate-related decisions and drive sustainability strategies.

Andrew Zolli , vice president of sustainability and global impact at Planet, shared that a large part of currently available emissions data is obtained from sources that are out of date and imprecise, highlighting the need for reliable technology innovations in the climate sector.

“Steering us toward a lower-carbon, more sustainable future requires trusted, real-time indicators that illuminate the behavior of climate-linked systems — and that’s exactly what Climate TRACE is producing with our data,” Zolli continued.

Gavin McCormick , founding member of the Climate TRACE coalition and co-founder of WattTime, noted that Planet offers the coalition access to a dataset that is essential in the partnership’s efforts to improve and accelerate global emissions monitoring.

“We’re grateful to Planet for sharing their vast trove of data which has definitely enhanced our modeling, particularly by letting us examine emitting sources more times per month,” said McCormick.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, Potomac Officers Club will host its Meeting the Challenge of Climate Change in Industry, Government and Society Virtual Forum to define a clear picture of the challenges that the U.S. and the rest of the world are facing as well as some of the most significant questions surrounding climate change.

Dr. Renee McPherson , university director for the University of Oklahoma’s South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Forum to discuss the societal and ecological impacts of climate variability and change as well as its long-term impact on the health of the Earth, our national security and way of life.