PSC Comments on HASC-Passed NDAA With Section 3610 Authority; EVP David Broome Quoted

David Broome

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has welcomed the move of House Armed Services Committee (HASC) members for passing a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes a provision authorizing federal agencies to provide reimbursement to contractors to help them retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and future health emergencies.

“Utilizing Section 3610’s proven and effective model to establish a permanent stand-by authority now, prior to the next emergency, is a prudent and proactive step to ensure the government is better prepared for adverse events in the future,” David Broome, executive vice president for government relations at PSC, said in a statement published Thursday.

The Section 3610 authority originally enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allows agencies to reimburse companies for paid leave offered to employees who cannot access work locations or telework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broome added that the council looks forward to working with Congress to extend Section 3610 to all federal contractors to prepare for future pandemics, natural disasters and cyberattacks.