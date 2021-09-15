Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson on NIST’s Efforts to Advance Trustworthy AI

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, said the federal government should work with the private sector to optimize the benefits of artificial intelligence to society and manage AI-related risks.

Johnson, chairwoman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, wrote in an opinion piece published Tuesday on The Hill that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has initiated efforts to address AI risks in compliance with the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act.

She noted that NIST has hosted workshops on AI trustworthiness, evaluation, explainability, bias and other topics to help industry identify and prevent outcomes that weaken public trust in AI.

Johnson said NIST is seeking public input on a voluntary risk management framework that aims to support the creation and deployment of trustworthy AI. Public comments are due Sept. 15th, Wednesday.

“We know that AI has the potential to benefit society and make the world a better place. In order for the U.S. to be a true global leader in this technology, we have to ensure that the AI we create does just that,” Johnson wrote.