State Department Commissions Council to Lead Data Strategy Implementation; Brian Mckeon Quoted

Nichols Martin September 30, 2021 News, Technology

The State Department's Enterprise Data Council will oversee the implementation of a newly released enterprise data strategy, which aims to expand the department's use of data analytics across operations.

The department said its chief data officer, a post currently held by Matthew Graviss, will chair the council, which is composed by bureau leaders. The council will operate over a three-year timeline as the department seeks to integrate data into diplomatic activities.

“The goals and objectives of the enterprise data strategy call for the development of a data culture in the department; the promotion of training for increased data fluency; greater data access, in part through new technology; and better data governance to ensure data is used ethically and securely,” said Brian P. Mckeon, deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

