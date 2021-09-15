State Department, FDIC Working on New User Technologies Using Novel Approaches; Keith Jones Quoted

Keith Jones Chief Information Officer State Department

The State Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) have adopted new approaches to securing modern technologies to fit their personnel's needs, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

State Chief Information Officer Keith Jones shared an ongoing customer-centric multicloud platform for DevSecOps where users across his agency could develop mission-specific tools and skills without worrying about overstepping their authorities.

“[It] provides them the flexibility to address the unique requirements, because each post, each embassy are all doing something different,” said Jones.

Meanwhile, FDIC CIO Sylvia Burns pointed out that her organization has tapped into the industry to speed up the development of tools for improved financial data analysis.

As part of FDIC's new approach, Novantas, Palantir, PeerIQ and S&P Global Intelligence Market received $200,000 to rapidly produce a prototype financial technology that the technology could select for production in the future.

“We are turning the tables around by going out to industry and basically asking them to propose solutions around issues we have,” noted Burns.