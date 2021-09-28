State Department Issues Strategy for a Data-Centric Enterprise

Enterprise Data Strategy

The State Department has released its strategy to further implement the use of data across its operations and workforce. The department said Monday that its Enterprise Data Strategy titled “Empowering Data-Informed Diplomacy” aims to equip personnel with data for decision making.

The strategy aligns with several efforts of the Biden Administration such as the memorandum on evidence-based policymaking and the executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity.

State Department agencies will use the strategy to cultivate a data-centric culture, analytically augment decision making, establish mission-driven data management and improve enterprise data governance.

The strategy also helps the department meet several regulatory and congressional requirements related to enterprise data.