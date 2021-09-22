Tyto Athene Raises Funds for Fisher House Foundation; Chris Meilhammer Quoted

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene announced Wednesday that its 13th Annual Golf Tournament, held on September 9th, 2021 at 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Virginia, raised over $53,000 for the Fisher House Foundation , a private-public partnership that supports Armed Forces members, retirees, veterans and families.

Chris Meilhammer , CEO of Tyto Athene, thanked the tournament’s sponsors, golfers and attendees for their donations and said the company is proud to continue supporting the foundation’s philanthropic efforts.

“We are very excited to be able to provide additional resources to further their mission and are thankful for our partners and sponsors that make our events successful,” he continued.

The Fisher House Foundation offers a range of support services for military service members and their families, including free-of-charge comfort homes for use during hospital stays and grant programs that distribute scholarship funds for children and spouses of active, fallen and disabled service members.

Additionally, the foundation’s Hero Miles program and Hotels for Heroes program utilize donated frequent flier miles and hotel points, respectively, to support travel for families visiting injured service members.

Fisher House Foundation President, David Coker , expressed his gratitude for Tyto Athene’s support and said, “Over the last 13 years, the money raised by this generous organization has made a tremendous impact during the most difficult times, when a loved one is undergoing treatment at a military or VA medical center.”

Tyto Athene’s first Charity Golf Tournament, held in 2007, raised funds for a Fisher House to be built at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Since then, the annual tournament has raised a total of $350,000 for Fisher House Foundation. Tyto Athene covers all costs to host the tournament, ensuring that all proceeds collected are donated directly to the foundation.

Tyto Athene plans to host their next Annual Charity Golf Tournament in September 2022.