USAF Kessel Run Supports RabbitMQ Open-Source Message Broker; Nick Barber Quoted

U.S. Air Force Kessel Run

The U.S. Air Force's Kessel Run software laboratory produced a submission for the RabbitMQ message broker's open-source messaging-topology operator.

Kessel Run said Thursday its All Domain Common Platform (ADCP) product line made the submission to RabbitMQ, which allows multiple systems and applications to exchange information.

ADCP serves as a platform for command and control applications that allow for distributed operations across the globe. The platform helps developers scale applications from across the globe and accelerate deliveries of C2 applications.

Nick Barber, Kessel Run's software engineer who made the submission, said the RabbitMQ fix will allow sourcing from different namespaces, as software engineers from across the globe use RabbitMQ to seek solutions.

“For RabbitMQ, there are people who post issues on their (messaging) board saying something doesn’t work or that they’d like someone to add a functionality,” Barber said.

“Anytime it's obvious that you’re using someone's open source, that gives them the ability to dedicate more resources to it, and it's proof that it's the direction they should be moving in," he added.