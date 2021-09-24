Andrew Cox: USSF to Give Industry Overview of Force Design Process

Space Warfighting Analysis Center

Andrew Cox, director of the U.S. Space Force's Space Warfighting Analysis Center (SWAC), said that SWAC plans to discuss its digital approach to the force design process with potential industry partners at an Oct. 27th classified business event, C4ISRNET reported Friday.

Cox noted that he would offer attendees to the business fair an overview of the models of emerging threats and how the service branch intends to confront targets in the next decade.

A special notice posted on SAM.gov says the event is intended to help the private sector gain insight into SWAC's force design and model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approaches.

The center applies the MBSE method to the branch's missile warning and tracking mission areas, but the notice states that the upcoming event is not related to any acquisition program.