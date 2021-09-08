Unanet

VMware Names Kit Colbert as Chief Technology Officer; Raghu Raghuram Quoted

William McCormick September 8, 2021 Executive Moves, Industry News, News, Technology

Kit Colbert, who has been with VMware since 2003, has been named the Palo Alto, California-based technology company’s next chief technology officer, VMWare announced on Wednesday. 

In his new role, Colbert’s expertise will inform VMware’s technical future, and the new CTO will helm the company’s transformation to a cloud and subscription-centric Research and Development (R&D) organization. 

In addition, he will oversee the VMware Engineering Services team, the Design/UX team and the company’s ESG commitments in addition to advancing the company’s R&D efforts.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Kit into the position of CTO at VMware,” said Raghu Raghuram, who was appointed to chief executive officer of VMware earlier this year. “Kit’s passion, proven technological savvy and excellent leadership capabilities will be instrumental in advancing our innovation engine and research and development efforts.” 

Formerly the company’s Cloud CTO, Colbert has spent his career with VMware creating and developing innovative, foundational technologies for the company’s now multi-billion dollar product lines and businesses. 

Notably, Colbert was responsible for creating, developing, and delivering the vMotion and Storage vMotion features in VMware vSphere, a server virtualization product designed to help companies increase their operational efficiency, control hardware costs, accelerate service delivery and improve security. 

In his nearly two decades at the company, Colbert has been an integral part of the VMware’s technical operations and has served many roles including general manager of VMware’s Cloud-Native Apps business, CTO for VMware’s End-User Computing businesses and lead architect for VMware’s vRealize Operations Suite.

