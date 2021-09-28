White House, Semiconductor Industry Highlight Need to Promote Supply Chain Transparency

Supply Chain Transparency

Representatives from the semiconductor industry reiterated their commitment to transparency efforts to address supply chain challenges associated with the global chip shortage during a meeting with Biden administration officials.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, met with industry participants Thursday to discuss industry’s progress in advancing supply chain transparency, including improved trust and communications across the supply chain, the White House said Thursday.

The departments of Commerce and State are collaborating to oversee an early alert system to manage potential supply chain disruptions in the chip industry associated with public health developments in trading partners.

Administration officials and industry participants discussed the need for Congress to propose measures to establish a supply chain resiliency program at the Department of Commerce and create a domestic semiconductor industrial capacity.

The Commerce Department has asked producers, intermediaries and consumers to provide information on delivery dynamics, demand and inventories to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks. Industry leaders have 45 days to respond to the request for information.