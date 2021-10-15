Unanet

ACT I Names Claudio Monticelli, John Dillon, Randy Mahr to Executive Leadership Roles; Michael Niggel Quoted

Summer Myatt October 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (ACT I) has named Claudio Monticelli, John Dillon and Randy Mahr as the newest senior vice presidents on the company’s executive leadership team.

The newly appointed SVPs will drive portfolio expansion initiatives and report directly to Michael Niggel, ACT I’s chief executive officer, the company said Friday.

Claudio Monticelli, the company’s former chief operating officer, will now lead the aviation portfolio at ACT I. In his new role, Monticelli will oversee a range of F-35, DoD and DHS aviation contracts covering engineering, logistics, business, financial management and security services. Additionally, he will be responsible for driving the company’s acquisition strategy and expanding the aviation business’ core offerings.

Monticelli’s 30 years of military and commercial aviation experience, coupled with deep contract management expertise, will position the new SVP to scale ACT I’s processes, systems and personnel in the company’s next phase of growth.

ACT I has tapped John Dillon, who previously served as the company’s vice president of business development, to lead and expand ACT I’s space, intel and cyber portfolio. Dillon will manage DoD, U.S. Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office, National Security Administration and Intelligence Community programs, among others in his new position.

CEO Michael Niggel said Dillon has already “submitted $300 million in bids and developed a solid growth pipeline in his portfolio,” positioning the new leader of the portfolio to achieve the company’s expansion goals.

Prior to joining ACT I two years ago, Dillon served in multiple executive leadership roles at CACI, Booz Allen Hamilton and Obsidian Solutions Group, among others. Dillon also served in the military for 32 years and brings deep intelligence community expertise to his new role.

Randy Mahr joins ACT I as senior vice president of the acquisition management and security cooperation portfolio. 

Mahr will leverage his 34 years of U.S. Navy and industry expertise and knowledge in key areas of management, aerospace and defense to push ACT I’s internal growth and acquisition strategies.

His prior experience notably includes managing international programs for E-2 Hawkeye and C-2 Greyhound aircraft for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, as well as founding and leading his own company, which offers technical and business consulting services.

Niggel expressed his excitement in promoting Monticelli and Dillon, as well as hiring Mahr, and said each will help scale the company and drive new growth strategies in their respective portfolio areas.

