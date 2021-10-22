AFMC Announces Initial Operational Capability to Support USSF

Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) has achieved initial operational capability to support members of the U.S. Space Force as a major command.

The milestone represents AFMC’s readiness to service Space Force-assigned Airmen and establishes a formal agreement memorandum between the Department of the Air Force and USSF, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

AFMC and USSF developed a programming plan in preparation for the IOC. The plan defines the functional support that AFMC will perform for USSF.

The command will service USSF as a major command with responsibilities such as policy guidance, developmental team representation and professional development.

The Air Force expects AFMC to achieve full operational capability as USSF’s servicing command by the fall of next year.