AFRL Gathers Scientists to Discuss DSX Spacecraft Findings; William Robert Johnston Quoted

Demonstration and Science Experiments

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) gathered scientists from government, industry and academia to discuss the initial results of a 23-month mission that conducted science experiments in Earth's radiation belts. 

AFRL said Tuesday it administered a virtual meeting where representatives from Leidos, NASA, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other organizations to discuss findings of the Demonstration and Science Experiments (DSX) spacecraft, whose mission ended in May.

These discussions revolved around over 1,200 experiments executed with the DSX spacecraft, which was designed to study the radiation environment of medium Earth orbit.

“This meeting was in part, the AFRL science team's thought process to make sense of the hundreds of experiments – to build a comprehensive picture, to explain the unexpected and to move us further in applying our results to benefit DoD missions,” said William Robert Johnston, senior research physicist and principal investigator for DSX.

AFRL will continue to assess the results and publish related content in the next months.

