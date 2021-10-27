Army Team to Gather, Analyze Tech Experiment Data From Project Convergence

The U.S. Army has assembled a team that will gather and analyze data from the next iteration of the branch’s annual experiment campaign to assess modern defense technologies.

The Data Collection and Analysis Team for Project Convergence 21 aims to generate information for military leaders to plan future technology development and modernization efforts, the Army said Tuesday.

DC&A members, which come from Army Futures Command and other service components, consider their work as key to determining whether systems that are part of PC21 demonstrations worked as intended or not.

In preparation for the event, the group’s experiment evaluators completed virtual, on-site and on-the-job observer-analyst training to familiarize themselves with the procedures and objectives of their data-related responsibilities.

The nearly 300 DC&A staff members are based at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona and White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Gen. John “Mike” Murray, head of Army Futures Command and two-time Wash100 Award winner, said at the Potomac Officers Club’s Aug. 16 virtual forum that PC21 data could help military personnel explore ways to manage the future Joint All-Domain Command and Control process.