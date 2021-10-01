Army to Launch Six-Week Multi-Domain Tech Exercise; Gen. John Murray Quoted

Gen. John Murray Commanding General Army Futures Command

The U.S. Army will begin a six-week, multi-domain exercise that aims to demonstrate the performance of new technologies and tactical concepts.

The Army said Thursday that its large-scale Project Convergence 2021 exercise will take place at New Mexico-based White Sands Missile Range and Arizona-based Yuma Proving Ground, starting this week.

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force will also participate in the exercise, which will test the use of over 100 new technologies in joint operations.

"We are learning how to converge all of the Joint capabilities together to enable the best sensor to the best shooter, regardless of service,” said Gen. John Murray, commanding general of U.S. Army Futures Command and two-time Wash100 Award winner.

The Army plans to showcase the exercise's results this fall at Yuma Proving Ground, during an event to be known as Project Convergence 21 Live.