Red Hat’s Kubernetes Cloud Service Available for Public Preview on Microsoft Azure; Dave Egts Quoted

Red Hat has released a public preview of its cloud-based Kubernetes platform, Azure Red Hat OpenShift, on Microsoft Azure for U.S. Government.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift , launched in 2019 as the first co-developed, jointly-operated Red Hat OpenShift service on the public cloud, is now available to public sector organizations and is expected to improve compliance and meet strict security regulations for highly-sensitive workloads, the company said Tuesday.

“By bringing Azure Red Hat OpenShift to Microsoft Azure for the U.S. Government, we are able to deliver the industry’s leading Kubernetes platform to agencies that want to embrace open hybrid cloud without the need to manage the underlying infrastructure at scale – all while meeting the stringent requirements of sensitive workloads,” said Dave Egts , chief technologist of Red Hat’s North American Public Sector.

The cloud service was designed to offer government agency customers an “on-ramp” to hybrid cloud transformation utilizing Microsoft Azure’s expertise in cloud-scale operations and Red Hat’s Kubernetes capabilities to help agencies address security vulnerabilities and improve their data access capabilities.

Additionally, Azure Red Hat OpenShift features new security enhancements designed for sensitive workload requirements, including egress lockdown, compute isolation, spot nodes and L series virtual machines.

Upon achieving general availability, Azure Red Hat OpenShift will add regulatory certifications and IT security requirements and is expected to pass FedRAMP authorization as well as Department of Defense Impact Levels 4 and 5 compliance tests.

Recently, Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux platform served as a foundation for Stratasys’ new data security platform, which was designed to meet strict cybersecurity regulations and support the company’s additive manufacturing operations.