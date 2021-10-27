BAE Secures $478M Systems Engineering, Integration Support Contract from U.S. Navy; Lisa Hand Quoted

BAE Systems has booked a potential five-year, $478 million Systems Engineering and Integration Support Services contract to continue its support of the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs office.

Under the contract, which was originally awarded in September 2021, BAE will leverage model-based and digital engineering approaches to support the SSP in its oversight of the Strategic Weapons System and Attack Weapons System aboard a range of naval vessels, the company said Wednesday.

“We are proud to continue providing full system-level lifecycle capabilities to SSP that will help advance their digital engineering strategy to ensure the readiness of the Navy’s strategic missions,” said Lisa Hand , vice president and general manager of BAE’s integrated defense solutions business.

Hand continued, noting that BAE currently supports “two-legs of the nation’s nuclear triad” through systems integration expertise on a wide range of defense initiatives.

BAE’s work under the contract will support critical systems on the Navy’s U.S. Ohio, U.K Vanguard, U.S. Columbia and U.K Dreadnought class submarines.