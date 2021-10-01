CAES Acquires Colorado Engineering, Enhances RF & HPC Offerings; CEO Mike Kahn Quoted

Mike Kahn CEO

CAES , an advanced military and aerospace electronics provider, has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc., a leading Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) services company.

The company announced Friday that it will leverage CEI’s RF, digital and analog hardware and software capabilities to deliver enhanced electronics offerings in the aerospace and defense industries.

“The combination of CAES’ RF and integrated microwave assembly and deep manufacturing expertise, with CEI’s advanced technology and digital systems engineering prowess allows us to deliver agile and differentiated solutions to our customers,” said two-time Wash100 Award winner Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES.

Additionally, CEI’s chief executive officer Nancy Scally said the two companies’ shared passion and expertise in innovative engineering will position the partnership to provide increased benefits to their combined customer base.

CEI’s additional capabilities include digital processing, radar, communications, cognitive electronic warfare and artificial intelligence/machine learning for next-generation platforms. CAES will utilize these technologies to continue driving innovation in complex defense and commercial systems.