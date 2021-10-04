Caltech to Address Support Center Capability Requirements of NASA Roman Space Telescope

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

California Institute of Technology has secured a $49 million NASA contract to deliver critical capabilities for the science support center handling the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which will tackle research on infrared astrophysics, exoplanets and dark energy.

Caltech will perform systems engineering, develop ground systems, execute operations, support scientific research and engage with the public and the scientific community in support of the Roman Space Telescope project, NASA said Saturday.

The space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center leads the overall effort, which also includes the participation of the Space Telescope Science Institute, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and international entities.

Work under the cost-plus-no-fee contract will run through Sept. 30, 2027. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is scheduled to launch in the mid 2020s.