CentralSquare to Support Law Enforcement Mental Health Initiatives; CEO David Zolet Quoted

CentralSquare Technologies , in partnership with Caron Treatment Centers, is hosting a webinar series with the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress and destigmatize trauma in the law enforcement community.

The presentation, titled Trauma and 9/11: Facing Challenges, Together , will feature one-on-one interviews, stories from figures in the law enforcement community, examples of communal support for first responders affected by loss, and a live panel leading a 9/11-focused discussion on trauma.

“We are proud to partner with Caron and the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to destigmatize the conversation around mental health in the law enforcement and first responder community,” said four-time Wash100 Award winner David Zolet , CEO of CentralSquare.

Zolet added that law enforcement officers risk their lives daily in their mission to protect the public. He said, “It is critical that they have the mental health resources and support so that they can continue to protect our communities.”

In addition to raising awareness of mental health challenges across the law enforcement and first responder community, the series aims to provide support to those affected by sharing resources and tips from officials who were involved in rescue efforts and directly impacted by 9/11.

The series will be presented in two parts, airing on November 15-17 and November 18th at 8 pm EST.

To learn more, register and watch the Trauma and 9/11: Facing Challenges, Together series, visit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website.