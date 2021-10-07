Danielle Metz: DOD Sets 3 Goals in Overseas Cloud Computing Strategy

Danielle Metz Deputy CIO

Danielle Metz, deputy chief information officer for information enterprise at the Department of Defense, said that DOD's cloud vision for military operations outside the continental U.S. comprises connectivity, computing power and talent cultivation goals, DOD News reported Wednesday.

She told GovernmentCIO in a virtual conversation that she believes the department can meet the three goals outlined in its OCONUS Cloud Strategy through collaboration with providers, legislators and other federal agencies.

Metz noted that DOD aims to help military personnel connect to cloud infrastructure and access information with the technology.

The official said that an overseas regional or mobile data facility could prevent data latency issues that would affect the decision-making process for warfighters.

DOD should educate and train service members on how to use computing systems, Metz added.