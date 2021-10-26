DCSA Director William Lietzau: Insider Threat Program Expansion Shows Results

William Lietzau, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), said the Department of Defense (DOD) is witnessing the effectiveness of expanded insider threat programs, DVIDS Hub reported Thursday.

Lietzau said Wednesday at a symposium that the number of completed insider threat courses has increased by 4.85 million in the past fiscal year.

DCSA runs its Insider Threat Program to analyze information on risks that may affect people and assets. The agency also operates the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center, which helps the DOD enterprise detect and address insider risks.

“I’m a firm believer that insider threat programs need to be spread out across the DOD enterprise,” the DCSA director said.