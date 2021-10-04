DCSA Takes Operational Control of Credibility Assessment Service Center

DCSA

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has assumed responsibility for the operations of the U.S. government's research, development and education hub for polygraph tests or other methods to ascertain truthfulness.

DCSA said Friday it took over the running of the National Center for Credibility Assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Center personnel review polygraph programs' compliance with policies, standards and practices set forth by the federal government, develop technologies and methodologies to support such programs and advise intelligence community leaders on polygraph-related issues.

The NCCA management transition effort came two years after DCSA took oversight of the Defense Security Service, the National Background Investigations Bureau and Department of Defense Consolidated Adjudications Facility.