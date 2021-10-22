Defense Innovation Unit Launches 5G Communications Project With Nokia, Somewear; Jeff Kleck Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has tasked Nokia and Somewear Labs to prototype 5G networks designed to deliver mobile data and voice services for emergency response operations.

DIU said Friday its new project will initially focus on emergency responders serving within the California state. Nokia will provide portable cellular radios and Somewear Labs will deliver wearable devices designed to extend mobile cellular network at the edge.

The two companies’ technologies will help California’s military department roll out a mobile cellular network.

“Bringing a portable cellular network to the response site can extend the reach of cellular devices beyond carrier coverage,” said Jeff Kleck, director of DIU’s cyber and telecommunications portfolio.

DIU expects the project to allow responders to use push-to-talk, geolocation and other networked applications while beyond the range of normal cellular networks.