Dewberry Promotes Griffin Brumbaugh to Senior Web Content Specialist

Dewberry , an engineering, architecture and consulting firm, has promoted Griffin Brumbaugh , who has been a part of the company’s web content team for over three years, to senior web content specialist.

In his role, Brumbaugh drives corporate growth initiatives through developing written and video content, providing social media training and managing and analyzing Dewberry’s website and all social media accounts, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Molly Johnson , Dewberry’s chief communications officer noted that Brumbaugh has been “integral to several large-scale projects over the last few years” at the firm.

“His creativity, ambition, and commitment to telling our story have made him a great asset to our team and the firm,” she added.

The projects Brumbaugh has spearheaded at Dewberry notably include the implementation of a firm-wide standardized email signature software, development of the firm’s award-winning “Our Project Stories” video series, and the launch of a new external corporate website created in-house.

Throughout his time at Dewberry, Brumbaugh has been recognized with three awards, based on the firm’s Dewberry At Work values, in the areas of honesty, passion and individualism.

Prior to joining Dewberry in 2018, Brumbaugh served as communications coordinator and social media specialist for the American Society of Civil Engineers. The senior web content specialist received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Wake Forest University.