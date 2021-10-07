DHS Awards Amentum $1.3B CBP Contract; Joe Dunaway Quoted

Aircraft Maintenance

Amentum announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a potential ten-year, $1.3 billion contract by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations division.

Under the hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive and cost-reimbursable contract, Amentum will provide CBP’s diverse fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleet with aircraft maintenance and logistics support , the company said Thursday.

“Amentum is 100 percent committed to the protection of our U.S. borders by providing the highest quality aviation maintenance service,” said Joe Dunaway , president of Amentum’s aviation business unit.

The company’s work under the contract includes ensuring the correct numbers and types of configured aircraft available for the U.S. government to meet operational requirements.

CBP’s fleet consists of over 200 aircraft across multiple locations and includes a range of military and non-military, single- and multi-engine aircraft which may be modified or equipped with innovative sensor technology.

The contract consists of one base year plus nine option years and an additional three-month extension option. The CBP contract was initially awarded in January 2021, and work began October 1, 2021.