DHS Issues, Updates Tools to Support GPS Security; Brannan Villee Quoted

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has released two documents to guide the development of secure GPS receivers and prevent the spoofing of PNT systems.

DHS said Thursday its GPS Whitelist Development Guide addresses vulnerabilities and discusses data-related requirements in the directorate's existing Resilient PNT Conformance Framework.

The department also released a new version of the PNT Integrity Library, which features methods to verify the legitimacy of GPS data received by a system.

The library, which was first released in March via GitHub, now includes guidance on how to build a testing toolkit via commercially available hardware. The update also features a compliance check on Interface Control Document IS-GPS-200, a method to formally establish communications between GPS and other systems.

“Application of these tools will provide increased security against GPS disruptions," said Brannan Villee, project manager at S&T.