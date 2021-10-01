Unanet

DHS, Partners Test Air Domain Awareness Tech for Border Security; Shawn McDonald Quoted

Nichols Martin October 1, 2021 News, Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate is testing technologies designed to secure the U.S.-Canada border's airspace.

S&T said Thursday it partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard,  U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) to establish testing standards and demonstrate various air domain awareness technologies in Limestone Hills, Montana.

These technologies include radio frequency detectors, electro-optical and infrared cameras and radars. Montana's National Guard, Mitre and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site also supported the test, wherein unmanned aircraft systems flew in a testing environment with domain awareness technologies. 

“S&T is excited about this opportunity to conduct these air domain awareness demonstrations and test these unique technologies, sensors and capabilities in realistic environments,” said Shawn McDonald, S&T program manager.

