DLA Uses Flexible Contracting Method to Meet Unique Customer Needs

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is using specialized contracts to procure weapon system components, engineering and support services tailored specifically for the customer, DOD News reported Wednesday.

The captains of industry/supplier capabilities contracts (COI/SCCs) can accommodate various adjustments based on a customer’s unique needs. The agency can use COI/SCCs as umbrella contracts for multiple procurement models including direct delivery and performance-based logistics.

COI/SCCs can apply various contract types and funding lines depending on customer requirements. This contracting approach addresses the U.S. Army’s need to streamline how the service buys blades for Chinook helicopters.

George Scheers, director of procurement operations at DLA Aviation, said the Army will transition from a performance-based logistics approach to the COI/SCC model following a collaboration between the agency and the service.