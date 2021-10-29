Former DOE, DHS CIO Karen Evans Now Cyber Readiness Institute’s New Managing Director

Karen Evans, an over two-decade cybersecurity policy official, has joined Cyber Readiness Institute as the new managing director overseeing its day-to-day operations.

CRI said Wednesday that Evans will help it in providing free cybersecurity tools and resources to improve the cyber readiness of small and medium-sized enterprises around the world.

The newly appointed director previously served as a chief information officer for both departments of Energy and Homeland Security and an administrator for the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Electronic Government and Information Technology.

She also founded the non-profit organization U.S. Cyber Challenge that delivers training for cybersecurity professionals with the help of partner universities.

“Karen’s extensive credentials and experience addressing cybersecurity issues from within government and the private sector distinguished her as the best person to help lead CRI to new heights,” explained Sam Palmisano, co-chair of CRI and chairman of The Center for Global Enterprise.