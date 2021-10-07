DOE Launches Program to Develop Cybersecurity Tech for Power Grid Support; David Turk Quoted

David Turk Deputy Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a program that will establish cohorts of federal and industry leaders in the energy sector to develop cybersecurity technologies meant to support the evolving power grid.

In collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator program is aimed at advancing grid modernization and addressing cybersecurity challenges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the DOE said Wednesday.

Cybersecurity technology providers will exchange ideas and experiences while they demonstrate and validate their tools in the lab.

The proposals will be evaluated through the NREL’s Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems cyber range that has a connection to a 20 MW energy system hardware.

“We are grasping the opportunity to build a grid that can dispatch historic amounts of renewable energy across the country while addressing grid vulnerabilities and positioning America for a clean energy future,” said Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk.

A steering committee composed of industry stakeholders and a federal advisory board with experts from agencies in the energy sector will provide strategic direction and cost-sharing for the program.